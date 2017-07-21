Here’s What Meek Mill Had to Say About Nicki Minaj on Wins & Losses

Meek Mill teased earlier this month that Wins & Losses will “address everything.” Naturally, fans assumed that includes his dead relationship with Nicki Minaj—and, of course, they were right. Meek Mill doesn’t go into messy details about their near two-year romance, but she does pop up through subliminals and explicit references.

The latter notably appears on the third verse of “1942 Flows.” “Bloggers in the frenzy, truck to the Bentley / Ain’t doing no interviews,” he raps. “I’m busy, nigga we litty / So when you see me out don’t ask me about no Nicki / Fuck I look like telling my business on Wendy.” Earlier in the song, Meek Mill describes a relationship that’s going south: “Niggas taking shots can’t stop me they ain’t real enough / Cut her off, act like she’s dead and it’s killing her.”

The Nicki references—implied and explicit—play out in these broad strokes that rarely offer insight. “Never Lose” has lines that could possibly refer to Nicki’s career-making “Monster” verse and “No Frauds,” a diss track toward Remy Ma that pettily also features Meek’s known foe Drake.

I seen my dawgs turned their backs it was slow I seen that bitch turn her back like a fraud

You turn your back you can’t come back no more

Shown the real monster just cuttin’ them off

Just when they thought they was laughing at me

I was just sittin’ back laughin’ at y’all



There are also more possible references sprinkled around Wins & Losses, including a woman who left him with a heavy heart on the on-the-nose “Heavy Heart.”

Meek’s jabs weren’t the first shots thrown in the romance’s postmortem. Back in March, Nicki Minaj released “Regret in Your Tears,” a bitter ballad that looks at their crumbling relationship. Right after Jay-Z’s 4:44, Meek and Nicki posted Instagram pictures that many interpreted to be direct jabs at each other. “Oh so u niggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all 1. Don’t lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet,” Nicki said. Meek Mill posted a since-deleted Instagram picture with a brusque caption: “When they gone come out wit a cd about all the shit these fake b#%ches be doing??? Fake skin color… fake weaves…. fake ass … fake mileage … fake nails…. fake friends etc … can somebody speak up. when you finally see them without everything on naggers be sick forreal”

Meek has been mostly tight-lipped outside of the booth about his breakup with Nicki. Visiting Hot 97 yesterday, Meek was hesitant to even mention Nicki’s name before claiming he’s wizened up.

“I be on some positive, grown-man, get-to-the-money type vibe,” he calmly said. “What can you do? You gonna be Instagramming and Tweeting and throwing shots, popping shit forever?”