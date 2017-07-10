The next big summer hip-hop release comes from the Maybach Music Group camp. Today, Meek Mill revealed via Twitter that his third studio effort Wins & Losses comes out on July 21.

Wins & Losses is his first album since 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, and a lot has happened since then—particularly his verbal scuffles with Drake, and his breakup with Nicki Minaj. Meek Mill has still remained fairly busy since DWMTM, dropping the mixtape DC4 and the bite-sized Meekend Music series.

Meek Mill tweeted that Wins & Losses “will address everything.” Sounds messy. Watch the album’s trailer below.