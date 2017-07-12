Loretta Lynn Cancels Tour, Postpones New Album

Loretta Lynn was hospitalized in May after she suffered a stroke. The country music legend entered a rehabilitation facility soon after, and she told fans she was “doing great.” Today, Lynn shared an update on her website stating that her new album Wouldn’t It Be Great — which was supposed to be released in August — won’t be out until next year. Lynn also cancelled her tour, and will be back on the road once she makes a full recovery. Read her statement below.

Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you.My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!