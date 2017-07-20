Watch Linkin Park’s Final Performance With Chester Bennington

Before his death, Chester Bennington was touring with Linkin Park to support their most recent album, One More Light. As Billboard notes, the band played what would be their last performance with Bennington on July 6 at Birmingham, England’s Barclaycard Arena. A fan in the stage pit was attending her first Linkin Park concert, according to the YouTube description, and ended up uploading footage of that show. Watch Linkin Park perform “Papercut” and “Bleed It Out” below.