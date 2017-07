Following his collab with Migos rapper Quavo in May, Liam Payne has released “Get Low.” Produced by EDM titan Zedd, the track is a stomping summer house jam sure to conquer radio airwaves near-immediately. Atop infectious trop-house synths, Payne croons with a steady swagger bigger than any of his work with One Direction as the track swells to its gorgeous breaking point with the hook. Check it out below.