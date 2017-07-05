Liam Gallagher Has a Better Name for U2: “Bingo and His Naff Band”

Over the weekend, the famously contentious Liam Gallagher was asked if he was going to watch his brother Noel open up for U2 once their Joshua Tree anniversary tour hits Europe this summer. Liam, who’s also famously estranged from Noel, said he’d rather “eat my own shit than listen to them bunch of beige fucks.” Better yet, he came up with a great new name for U2.

Not scared of bingo and his naff band you can't bull shit a bullshitter ain't that the edge — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2017

“Bingo and His Naff Band.” That’s what we’re calling U2 now. [Consequence of Sound]