Liam Gallagher Is Having a Great Time in New York

Big Day Out 2014 - Sydney
CREDIT: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher is in New York City this weekend, playing a couple of warm-up gigs ahead of his upcoming solo album As You Were and his November U.S. tour. Let’s follow along, shall we?

The former Oasis singer arrived bright and early Thursday with an idiosyncratic greeting:

Oxford tells me that “choon” is British slang for “a song or piece of popular music.” Its usage in this context remains unclear. Anyway, the sewage system in England must be a real piece of work, because Liam Gallagher thinks New York City smells good in the summer:

Things took a turn for the worse when Gallagher learned he’d need ID to buy cigarettes:

“D’you know who I am, mate?” is unlikely to cut it at the Duane Reade checkout, but I’d like to see him try. Fortunately, the weather in New York was beautiful today, moving Liam to quote the Beatles as he took in the sights:

Gallagher regularly introduces novel configurations of slang in his tweets, but here it’s safe to assume “burn” is a typo for “run”—he’s apparently into jogging, which happens to be a sport you can do in an anorak.

Enjoy New York, Liam! As You Were is out October 6.

Anna Gaca
