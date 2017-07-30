Liam Gallagher Is Having a Great Time in New York

Liam Gallagher is in New York City this weekend, playing a couple of warm-up gigs ahead of his upcoming solo album As You Were and his November U.S. tour. Let’s follow along, shall we?

The former Oasis singer arrived bright and early Thursday with an idiosyncratic greeting:

R u chooning in NEW YORK as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 27, 2017

Oxford tells me that “choon” is British slang for “a song or piece of popular music.” Its usage in this context remains unclear. Anyway, the sewage system in England must be a real piece of work, because Liam Gallagher thinks New York City smells good in the summer:

That was old skool last night NYC you smelt fantastic looking forward to the Rough trade gig tmorrow night as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017

Things took a turn for the worse when Gallagher learned he’d need ID to buy cigarettes:

I’ve just been told I can’t buy cigs unless I got ID im 4FUKIN4 has the world gone mad — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2017

“D’you know who I am, mate?” is unlikely to cut it at the Duane Reade checkout, but I’d like to see him try. Fortunately, the weather in New York was beautiful today, moving Liam to quote the Beatles as he took in the sights:

Good day sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

There’s nothing like a good burn round Central Park 1st thing in the morning as you were brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 30, 2017

Gallagher regularly introduces novel configurations of slang in his tweets, but here it’s safe to assume “burn” is a typo for “run”—he’s apparently into jogging, which happens to be a sport you can do in an anorak.

Enjoy New York, Liam! As You Were is out October 6.