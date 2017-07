After debuting the song last week, Liam Gallagher has shared the video for “Chinatown.” The second single from his forthcoming solo album As You Were, “Chinatown” finds the former Oasis member on a dark, graffiti-drenched part of London as Gallagher’s piercing voice cuts through sparse twangs of fingerpicked acoustic guitar. As You Were is out this October 6. Check out the video for “Chinatown” below.