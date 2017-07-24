Lana Del Rey on Doing Witchcraft Against Donald Trump: “Yeah. Why Not? Look, I Do a Lot of Shit.”

Earler this year, Lana Del Rey asked her fans to participate in a mass occult ritual designed to bind Donald Trump and his supporters. And in a new interview with NME, she comments on her use of political witchcraft: “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes…I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.” Hopefully the binding spell will work its magic soon!

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.