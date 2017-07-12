Lana Del Rey – “Summer Bummer” (ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti) and “Groupie Love” (ft. A$AP Rocky)

Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Lust for Life includes two songs featuring A$AP Rocky: “Summer Bummer,” which also features Playboi Carti, and “Groupie Love.” Following a series of Instagram snippets, Del Rey debuted both tracks in full via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today. Listen via Apple Music below.

Lust for Life is out July 21. We’ve already heard first single “Love” and the title track, a duet with the Weeknd. Unlike Del Rey’s three previous solo albums, Life features a bevy of guest talent: Rocky, Carti, the Weekend, Stevie Nicks and Sean Lennon. While we wait for next Friday’s release, here’s everything we know about Lust for Life so far.