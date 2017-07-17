News \
Watch The Atlanta City Council Honor Killer Mike
Atlanta declared today “Killer Mike” Render Day in honor of one of the city’s celebrated rappers. Killer Mike was honored as a musician, activist, and business owner of the local barbershop chain Swag Shop. City Councilman Andre Dickens also thanked Killer Mike for serving as an informal ambassador for the city of Atlanta. Killer Mike’s given name, Michael Render, is attached to an $11.6 million tunnel-boring machine that will be used to create a new reservoir in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Watch video from the dedication ceremony below.