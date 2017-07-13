New Music \

Watch Kesha’s Glittery, Celebratory Video for Her New Single “Woman”

CREDIT: VEVO

Kesha has released a video for “Woman,” the newest single from her upcoming album Rainbow (which she claims was inspired by a UFO sighting). In the video, which she co-directed, the singer performs at a Delaware dive bar with glitter and confetti streaming, and delivers her crucial line (“I’m a motherfucking woman, baby…I’m a motherfucker”) with emphatic blasts from the Dap-Kings’ crack horn section. The video is a fittingly triumphant accompaniment for such an amazing kiss-off of a song. Kesha has also penned a long essay about the inspiration for the “female empowerment” song and video for Rolling Stone, which you can read here. Watch the clip below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
