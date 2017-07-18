Kenny Rogers Announces Retirement Concert Featuring the Flaming Lips, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss and More

A blow-out all-star concert will celebrate country icon and “The Gambler”-famous crossover singer Kenny Rogers’ 60-year career. “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will take place in Nashville on October 25, apparently to signal the singer-songwriter’s retirement from live performance. He will perform with trusted collaborator Dolly Parton, in a tribute to what Rogers called in a statement “a special friendship.” The evening will also feature performances by Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King, and (most surprisingly, perhaps) The Flaming Lips.

Rogers, a Top 40 staple in the late ’70s and early ’80s, was inducted to the Country Hall of Fame in 2013. His last album was the 2015 holiday album Once Again Its Christmas. Tickets to the one-time-only event go on sale Friday morning.