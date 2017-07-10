Kendrick Lamar Is Opening DAMN. Pop-Up Shops Throughout North America

Kendrick Lamar is touring throughout the summer and bringing pop-up shops nationwide. After tweeting a mysterious link on Friday, the DAMN. rhymer has announced a series of pop-up shops. He revealed the dates and locations on thedamnpopup.com. The first pop-up comes to BLK MKT in Dallas, TX, on July 14. Check out the rest of the dates on the website. Lamar has been pretty giving these past few months, delivering two excellent music videos, sitting for a rare candid interview, and appearing on JAY-Z’s “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.’”