Kanye West and 2 Chainz Played Basketball With the UCLA Men’s Team Yesterday

You might think that Kanye West had a turbulent weekend. After all, his old mentor JAY-Z surprised everyone by going after Kanye on the new album 4:44 on Friday. And the news came out that Kanye was parting ways with JAY’s streaming service Tidal over a financial dispute. That, combined with the rough year that Kanye’s had, might lead you to believe that he’d be in some kind of a funk. But no, it looks like Kanye’s been having a pleasant weekend with fellow dad-rapper 2 Chainz.

2 Chainz has apparently been spending time in Los Angeles with West and both rappers’ families; he’s been posting all-smiles Instagrams of the two of them since yesterday. And earlier today, 2 Chainz posted a photo of himself and Kanye, along with the UCLA men’s basketball team, thanking the team for letting the rappers play on their court.

Thank you @uclambb for letting me and Ye ball out at the court today A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

2 Chainz once played Division 1 basketball at Alabama State, but all the same, I would love to know how he and Kanye did against LiAngelo Ball and them.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.