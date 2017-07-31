News \
Kamasi Washington Details Harmony of Difference EP
Saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington has detailed his new EP, Harmony Of Difference, after debuting the music from it in March at the Whitney Biennial in New York City. The original presentation was a multimedia project featuring art by Washington’s sister Amani and a film by A.G. Rojas. Washington’s 12″ release of the six-song EP–track names Desire, Humility, Knowledge, Perspective, Integrity, and Truth–will feature images of the art and from the film. Washington said of the EP, his first new music since 2015: “My hope is that witnessing the beautiful harmony created by merging different musical melodies will help people realize the beauty in our own differences.” It’s out September 29. Check out the saxophonist’s announcement post below, and preorder it here.