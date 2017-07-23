Here’s Justin Vernon Singing “Erotic City” With Prince’s Band the Revolution

This is a treat: Prince’s iconic backing band The Revolution played Rock the Garden festival in Minneapolis yesterday (July 22). They were joined onstage by fellow headliner Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, who sang “Erotic City,” the b-side to “Let’s Go Crazy.” The song was Vernon’s pick from the Revolution’s set list, according to The Current.

Justin Vernon will never be a Prince-style showman, but he did manage a little dancing (around the 02:30 mark). Bon Iver Erotica City can’t you see… watch below.

[Stereogum]