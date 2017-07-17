Justin Bieber Is Somehow Still on Tour

After scores of concerts on six continents, Justin Bieber’s year-and-a-half-long Purpose world tour finally wrapped up with a bad night in London earlier this mo—no, wait, it’s still not over. The ongoing tour returns to North American stadiums later this summer, and today, we’ve learned that Migos, Vic Mensa, Kehlani, and Martin Garrix will variously support Bieber’s upcoming dates. It’s as good a reminder as any that Bieber hasn’t had more than six weeks off since March 2016.

Not only has Bieber been touring for nearly two years straight, but the last time he was in America, his performances left the distinct impression that he would rather be anywhere else. When the tour stopped in New York last May, Bieber spent much of his interaction time with his audience asking them if they ever just want to sleep all day. Reviewing the show for the New York Times, Jon Caramanica wrote: “By this point, you might have wanted to file an incident report to the police: suspected kidnapping in progress, subject forced into high-intensity labor.” At the same show, Bieber forgot to perform his No. 1 single “Love Yourself,” causing the show to stop and so that the stage could be refigured for a belated rendition. He also got into the habit, last year, of chastising fans for cheering him when all he wanted was a respite from the noise that would allow him to “say something.”

His new dates—which include not just American stadiums but a jaunt through Asia—are still in support of his fourth album Purpose, which you may by now struggle to recall was released in November 2015. The accompanying tour launched in March 2016, and except for a holiday break or two, hasn’t really quit since. Bieber raked in more than $25 million in touring income last year, and while Purpose hits like “Sorry” have faded, Bieber has been as omnipresent on the charts as ever thanks to collaborations with Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and DJ Khaled. There is also, of course, “Despacito,” though his performance of that song have been… fraught.

Justin, please take a nap, if you can.