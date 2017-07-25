Justin Bieber Tells Fans He’s Sorry for Canceling the Purpose Tour

The Purpose Tour was officially canceled yesterday and the obvious resulting question was, “Why?” TMZ’s source said that Justin Bieber was “just over it,” and today, the man himself made his first public comments about the tour’s early end. What Bieber had to say to the paparazzi’s camera pretty much confirms that he was “just over it.”

“I’ve been on tour for two years,” Bieber said. The interviewer asked that what he’s going to do with the extra time “Just resting, getting some relaxation.” he responded with a manufactured grin. “We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

But what does he have to say to the fans?

“I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome.” Bieber preached. “Sorry for anybody who feels like disappointed or betrayed. It’s not in my heart or anything. And have a blessed day.”

So, that’s that from Biebs. Last night, his manager Scooter Braun posted an Instagram with a lengthy caption addressing the cancelation. “To Justin who gave it his all night after night thank you,” Braun wrote. “And to those that won’t be able to see it… on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry. That was never our intent. But a man’s soul and well being I truly care about came first and We must all respect and honor that.”