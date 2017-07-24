Justin Bieber Cancels the Remainder of His Purpose Tour

After over a year on the road, Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour has come to a premature end. The blond pop dynamo has canceled the remaining 14 stops of the tour, starting from this Saturday’s show at Arlington, TX. Pasadena, CA, Denver, Minneapolis, and Foxborough, MA are a few of the cities that will end their summers Bieber-less.

The singer hasn’t publicly announced why he’s the canceled the remaining tour dates, but a source told TMZ that he’s “just over it,” a sentiment Bieber has expressed intermittently over the course of this six-continent journey. Last year, he canceled meet-and-greets because he was feeling “drained and unhappy,” plus he spent some time in his New York show asking the audience if they want to sleep all day. In a weird recent showing in London, he was seen blowing his nose into his t-shirt before going on about Vaporub getting stuck in his nose. That boy been over it.