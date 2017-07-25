There’s Still Time to Get Justin Bieber on Game of Thrones

The Ed Sheeran cameo on Game of Thrones, mocked by many but praised by a select elite commentariat, came about very charmingly: Sheeran is the favorite singer of GOT actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, so the showrunners enlisted him to show up and surprise her. Who amongst you would criticize that feel-good story? Anyways, Williams’ colleague Sophie Turner, who plays her fictional sister Sansa Stark, was asked about the cameo at Comic-Con, which took place over the weekend. During her interview, she revealed her own choice of music cameo to show up in the halls of King’s Landing: Justin Bieber.

“I told her by accident!” Turner said to ET. “I was like, ‘Oh, when’s Ed Sheeran coming on the show?’ But yeah, they kind of did it as a surprise. I was kind of mad because I’ve been talking about [Justin] Bieber coming on the show for a while now, but it’s fine. I’m over it.”

Sheeran’s moppet face grinning through a fictitious Westerosi folk song was enough to make snobs lose their whole shit, but Bieber would bring about the take-pocalypse. That said, he did just cancel his tour, and there’s one more season left, so the choice is clear…