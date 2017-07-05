New Music \
Joey Bada$$ Announces Tour, Shares Three New Songs
It’s been three months since Joey Bada$$‘ sophomore album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ dropped, but the 22-year-old hitmaker shows no signs of slowing down. Today, the rapper returned with three new tracks, “500 Benz,” “Love Is Only A Feeling,” and “Too Lit,” all produced by Statik Selektah. Building off the mature sound of the recent album, the tracks bask in warm jazzy New York boom-bap, with a mellow flow that feels smooth and easy for Bada$$. Following this release, the rapper is heading out on tour with Logic. Check out the tracks and tour dates below.
Joey Bada$$ Tour:
7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
7/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
7/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
7/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center
7/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
7/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
7/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
7/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
7/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
7/22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
7/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
7/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre
7/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
7/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
8/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/2 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
8/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino
8/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8/9 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
8/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
8/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
8/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
8/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Amphitheatre
8/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
8/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
8/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre
8/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion