Joey Bada$$ Announces Tour, Shares Three New Songs

It’s been three months since Joey Bada$$‘ sophomore album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ dropped, but the 22-year-old hitmaker shows no signs of slowing down. Today, the rapper returned with three new tracks, “500 Benz,” “Love Is Only A Feeling,” and “Too Lit,” all produced by Statik Selektah. Building off the mature sound of the recent album, the tracks bask in warm jazzy New York boom-bap, with a mellow flow that feels smooth and easy for Bada$$. Following this release, the rapper is heading out on tour with Logic. Check out the tracks and tour dates below.

Joey Bada$$ Tour:

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

7/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

7/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

7/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showare Center

7/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

7/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

7/18 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

7/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

7/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

7/22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

7/25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

7/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre

7/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

7/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

8/1 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/2 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

8/3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

8/5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/9 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

8/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

8/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

8/14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Amphitheatre

8/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

8/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

8/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

8/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion