JAY-Z’s album 4:44 dropped a few days ago, and now, he’s released a new 8-minute clip via Tidal that explains “The Story of O.J.,” an animated music video from the album. It’s labelled as a “4:44 short,” titled “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.'” In the video, Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Mahershala Ali, Chris Rock, Michael Che, Michael B. Jordan, Van Jones and Trevor Noah discuss racism in America and the benefits of fame and success for black men. “Fame is the greatest gift God can give a black man,” says Rock.

