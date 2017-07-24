Jay-Z Shares “Footnotes for ‘Kill Jay Z,'” Announces “Adnis” Video

After premiering the video for “Kill Jay Z” last Friday, JAY-Z’s 4:44 Footnotes series returns this afternoon for a discussion about ego. Prior guests Anthony Anderson, Mahershala Ali, Jay-Z himself, and a few other celebrities give their thoughts and generally come to one conclusion: Ego sucks, but you kind of need it to succeed. The clip also reveals that the next 4:44 music video will be for the bonus track “Adnis.” Those who’ve been fervently watching June’s promos recognize this as the one featuring Mahershala Ali. Watch a preview of the latest Footnotes, another Tidal exclusive, below.