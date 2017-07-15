Video: JAY-Z – “Bam” ft. Damian Marley

JAY-Z has released the video for “Bam” featuring Damian Marley. The Rohan Blair-Mangat-helmed clip shows JAY-Z and Marley working on the song in a Jamaican studio, as well as other shots from throughout the country. The video is the third from rapper’s excellent new album 4:44, following “The Story of O.J.” and the title track. The other big JAY-Z news, of course, is the first public photo of his newborn twins, Sir and Rumi. Watch “Bam” below (if you’re a Tidal subscriber, that is; if not you can watch a preview here).