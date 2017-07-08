Video: JAY-Z – “4:44”

JAY-Z has released the video for the self-titled track from his excellent new album 4:44. The video is a sort of visual collage, with clips of JAY-Z performing “Drunk in Love” with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, footage from an Earth Kitt documentary, and a child singing Nina Simone. “4:44” is the second video released from the album, following the animated clip for “The Story of O.J.” TIDAL subscribers can watch the clip here; everyone else can check out a preview below.