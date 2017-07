JAY-Z Announces North American 4:44 Tour Dates

JAY-Z released his excellent album 4:44 on Tidal last week to high critical acclaim, and has now announced a North American tour which features 31 shows (so far). Check out the tour dates below and see where 4:44 lands in our ranked list of JAY-Z’s solo albums.

JAY-Z:

October 27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

November 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

December 2 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

December 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

December 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum