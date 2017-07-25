Jay-Z’s 4:44 Is Also Coming Out on Cassette

4:44 is coming to cassette before it hits Spotify. A limited edition cassette version of Jay-Z’s latest album is now available through Virgin EMI Records’ online store. It’s going up for $9, 99 cents less than what Jay-Z is trying to give you a $1 million worth of game for.

If you’re part of the majority who doesn’t have a cassette player, you still might want to give purchasing this edition a shot. Those who preorder before 1 p.m. EST on Friday will have a chance to stand side stage for Jay-Z’s headlining set at V Festival. The winner of the random drawing will have to pay for his or her own travel expenses.

4:44’s cassette release comes after its CD edition dropped earlier this month. That version featured three bonus tracks, including a freestyle from Blue Ivy.