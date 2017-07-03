Listen to Jay Som’s Cover of “Strawberry Fields Forever”

Dream-pop breakout act Jay Som released her debut album Everybody Works in March, and we enjoyed it very much. Now, she’s shared a cover of the Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever.” It comes with a slightly off-key backstory: “I was commissioned to make this and they didn’t use it LOL well enjoy!!!” writes the artist on her SoundCloud page, without specifying who exactly “they” are. Under her hand, the old classic becomes a slightly crunchier, bedroom-y track with plenty of harmonies and lo-fi aesthetics to go around.

Listen to her version of “Strawberry Fields Forever” below.