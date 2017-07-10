Watch Jay Som’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Jay Som’s excellent debut album Everybody Works was released in March. Recently, Melina Duterte visited NPR with her band to play the intimate Tiny Desk Concert Series, performing “The Bus Song,” “Baybee” and “I Think You’re Alright.” The small office space worked very well with Jay Som’s laid-back aesthetic, and the minimalistic performance of the four piece band brought out some of the funkier, jazzier textures in Duterte’s music.

Watch the full performance below.