Softs Sounds From Another Planet, the second album from Japanese Breakfast, a.k.a. Philadelphia-based musician Michelle Zauner, is out now. On her sophomore solo outing, Zauner levels up the fidelity of her sound and explores an outer-space theme—though it’s really more of a launchpad to navigate how emotions work on this planet. She also directed videos for “Machinist” and “Road Head.”

Softs Sounds From Another Planet follows Japanese Breakfast’s breakout 2016 solo debut Psychopomp, which was re-released by Dead Oceans last year. Stream the new record below.