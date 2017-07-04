Iggy Azalea and Azealia Banks Will Collaborate in Effort to End Feud

Iggy Azalea announced on Snapchat that Azealia Banks would appear on her upcoming album Digital Distortion.



Iggy Azalea announces via Snapchat that Azealia Banks will be featured on her upcoming album! pic.twitter.com/VTBp4snyE0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2017

The two have been in a highly-publicized feud over Azalea’s apparent silence on black issues, complete with name-calling and death wishes.

I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

But it looks like Azalea is trying to mend the relationship, or at least hopes a collaboration might clear the air, saying: “if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it.”

This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2017

Banks made the following comment back in June:

From the desk of @thenewclassic ❤️ A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Digital Distortion was meant to drop in 2016, was pushed to June of this year, but has still failed to surface. Well, now we know we’ll be hearing Banks on Azalea’s album when it’s finally released.