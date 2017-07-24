Culture \
Ice Cube Singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” Is Very Good
On Saturday, Ice Cube sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the customary seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field. The clip’s a couple days old, but it’s very good: Cube does a throaty speak-sing closer to a recitation than a soulful rendition and flubs a few words (nothing too bad!), while the fans in the crowd look… confused. But who amongst you could do a better job, or have a better time? Watch it below.
The Cubs went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2.