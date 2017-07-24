On Saturday, Ice Cube sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the customary seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field. The clip’s a couple days old, but it’s very good: Cube does a throaty speak-sing closer to a recitation than a soulful rendition and flubs a few words (nothing too bad!), while the fans in the crowd look… confused. But who amongst you could do a better job, or have a better time? Watch it below.

Ice Cube singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" is everything I could have dreamed of and more pic.twitter.com/W1VPf8tsg6 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 22, 2017

The Cubs went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2.