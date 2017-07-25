Hiss Golden Messenger Announce New Album Hallelujah Anyhow

Hiss Golden Messenger, the Durham, North Carolina-based alt-folk band fronted by erstwhile folklore scholar MC Taylor, have announced a new album, Hallelujah Anyhow. It’s out September 22 from Merge, less than a year after 2016’s well-well-recieved Heart Like a Levee.

Taylor hasn’t released any new songs yet, but while we wait, here’s last month’s standalone single “Standing in the Doorway.” See the Hallelujah Anyhow album art and track list below; see Hiss Golden Messenger’s upcoming tour dates here.

Hiss Golden Messenger, Hallelujah Anyhow track list

1. “Jenny of the Roses”

2. “Lost Out in the Darkness”

3. “Jaw”

4. “Harder Rain”

5. “I Am the Song”

6. “Gulfport You’ve Been on My Mind”

7. “John the Gun”

8. “Domino (Time Will Tell)”

9. “Caledonia, My Love”

10. “When the Wall Comes Down”