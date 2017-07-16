Hear a Previously Unreleased Track by The Fugees

Though rumors of a reunion from The Fugees are already dispelled by members, a previously unheard track from the long-disbanded hip-hop trio surfaced last night. Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex premiered the song on his radio show Saturday evening, after tweeting out he had a “new Fugees record.” The untitled song features verses from all three Fugees members– first Lauryn Hill, then Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean closing it out. Where Flex got the track is unknown, as Hill and Jean quickly took to social media to dispel any rumors of getting back together, and going as far as to disavow the song. Listen to the track below.

To all my fugees fans, the song leaked today is a old one from past studio days.I don't endorse it in anyway and had no clue it was coming. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) July 16, 2017

Though Fugees shows are clearly not happening in the near future, Lauryn Hill is set to tour this fall with Nas.