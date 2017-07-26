Hear Hamilton Leithauser Cover Shane MacGowan for Anti-Islamophobia Benefit

Next month, Floating House Recordings will release Philia – Artists Rise Against Islamophobia, a compilation whose proceeds will benefit Unity Productions Foundation, a nonprofit focused on educating against anti-Islam bias. Today, as our friends at Stereogum note, they shared Hamilton Leithauser of the Walkmen’s take on “The Song With No Name,” a mournful barroom waltz from Shane MacGowan’s post-Pogues band the Popes. Leithauser is mostly faithful to MacGowan’s original, but subtly tweaks the arrangement, adding soft winds and marimba in place of its reeling fiddle line. Hear Leithauser’s version below, and the original after that.