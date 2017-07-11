The Haim sisters just released their latest album Something To Tell You last week. Recently, they stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to play a few songs. Among them was Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” which they covered using some fun and out-of-the-box percussion setup—namely, a mug, water glasses, a box of tea and coffee canisters. They also performed their single “Want You Back.”

Haim is on tour this August. Watch a clip of the performance below and listen to the full song at 2:19:00 here.