Guns N’ Roses Expand Fall Tour

Following their concert at the Apollo Theater to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Appetite for Destruction, Guns N’ Roses have announced new dates for their fall tour. As Pitchfork notes, the new dates include second shows at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre and Los Angeles’ The Forum and a third date at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The insane list of openers for the tour include Deftones, Sturgill Simpson, ZZ Top, Live, and Our Lady Peace. Check out the full list of dates here.