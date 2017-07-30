Stream Guided By Voices’ New Album How Do You Spell Heaven

Last month, Guided By Voices announced their 25th studio album, How Do You Spell Heaven. It’s the 101st album of bandleader Robert Pollard’s prolific career; needless to say, his gift for catchy, raw-edged indie rock riffs hasn’t gone anywhere.

Guided By Voices’ previous effort, the double album August By Cake, just came out this April. Stream How Do You Spell Heaven below, two weeks ahead of its official release on August 11. [MAGNET]