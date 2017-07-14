Armstrongs Tim and Billie Joe, ’90s punk icons both, have a new band together. They’re called The Armstrongs, of course.

The Green Day and Rancid/Operation Ivy frontmen–no relation, by the way–are joined by Billie Joe’s son Joey and Tim’s nephew Rey. They just released beery three-chord singalong of a tune called “If There Was Ever a Time,” with 100% of proceeds benefitting 924 Gilman, an East Bay all-ages nonprofit punk venue where both Rancid and Green Day got their starts. The single will get a physical release via Hellcat Records, and is also available for streaming on YouTube.

It’s nice to hear these guys sounding like they’re letting loose and having fun. Listen to “If There Was Ever a Time” below.