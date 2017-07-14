The Bronx’s French Montana has finally dropped Jungle Rules, his first album since his 2013 debut Excuse My French. MC4 was intended to be his sophomore album last year, but it leaked and Montana instead opted to release it as a mixtape. Jungle Rules comes following the success of the Swae Lee-featuring “Unforgettable,” French’s highest charting single as a lead artist, peaking at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Jungle Rules has features on all but five of its 18 tracks. The late Chinx, Max B, the Weeknd, Future, Quavo, and Young Thug all make appearances on this stacked release, which you can stream below.