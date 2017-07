After cancelling in 2015, Frank Ocean returned to headline L.A.’s FYF Fest this year, and he brought a friend along. Brad Pitt, who’s been coping with his divorce by listening to a lot of Bon Iver and Frank Ocean, showed up while Ocean sang “Close to You,” seemingly talking on the phone as his face was projected onto a giant screen onstage. Watch below.

This post first appeared on Stereogum.