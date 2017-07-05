Four Tet – “Two Thousand and Seventeen”

Four Tet returned yesterday with a new song called “Two Thousand and Seventeen,” which debuted via BBC Radio 1 and is now available to stream. Four Tet, a.k.a. Kieran Hebden, is calling it a “new single,” but hasn’t yet announced details of any more new music. Hear the moody, aqueous “Two Thousand and Seventeen” below. [Stereogum]

Update (11 a.m. Eastern): Scratch that, Hebden now says the new album is coming this year: