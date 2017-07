Flying Lotus’ Kuso will be released July 21 via the streaming service Shudder. Today sees the release of the film’s second trailer, which features George Clinton and comedian Zack Fox making sense of the debauched world. Kuso follows a parade of gross-out absurdities that takes place following an earthquake. Tim Heidecker and Hannibal Buress also star in Flying Lotus’ directorial debut. Watch the trailer below.