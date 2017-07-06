Flatbush Zombies’ Zombie Juice – “Lava”

Brooklyn trio Flatbush Zombies have returned with a new song title “Lava,” which mainly features Zombie Juice rolling through a number of flows over Eric Arc Elliott’s raucous production. Yes, it’s just one-third of the group, but the performance is so kinetic that it hardly matters. The song comes with a new video that features saturated lighting, lots of smoke, rap poses, and fire—a metaphor for Zombie’s flow if you’re looking for logic. Watch it below.