Erykah Badu Surprised Dave Chappelle on New “Stretch & Bobbito” Podcast

Today, NPR rolled out the first episode of legendary radio hosts Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito’s new podcast. Their OG prestige carries enough weight to bring in top-tier guests, and their first two were Dave Chappelle and fellow comedian Donnell Rawlings. The 30-minute conversation touches on Chappelle’s Saturday Night Live gig, the first following Donald Trump’s electoral win (“I was pretty sure Trump was gonna win. In hindsight, I think Lorne [Michaels] knew that he was gonna win.”); coming up in Washington D.C.; and taking his jokes out of context.

Around the 26:20-minute mark, Erykah Badu surprises Chappelle and Rawling with a phone call. Badu exchanged niceties with Chappelle and told a brief story about meeting Rawlings at an open mic (Rawlings read a poem called, “How Can We Fuck Without Kissing”) Badu and Chappelle will link up again in August, where she’ll perform at his 14-date residency at Radio City Music Hall. Listen to Stretch & Bobbito’s podcast below.