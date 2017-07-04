Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter Because of Mean Internet Trolls

Ed Sheeran no longer posts to Twitter because he couldn’t take the abuse from internet trolls. In a new interview with The Sun, Sheeran said of the social media platform: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.” The British singer-songwriter still posts to Instagram, and most of the tweets on his account simply share those pictures and clips.

One may assume that an artist at his level of fame wouldn’t be affected by a few mean tweets, but Sheeran is a sensitive boy. “One comment ruins your day,” he said in the interview. “The headfuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Sheeran’s newest album, ÷, sold 8 million copies in three months, and he just headlined the Glastonbury festival in the UK. Look on the bright side, Ed! You’ve still got the number one selling album this year!