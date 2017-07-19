Ed Sheeran on His Game of Thrones Appearance: “It’s Clearly Fuckin’ Awesome”

While various Twitter and Reddit pundits were still debating whether Ed Sheeran’s appearance on Game of Thrones was reprehensible or no sillier than the rest of the series, the UK singer-songwriter deleted his Twitter account. Earlier this month, Sheeran declared that he was no longer going to be doing anything other than the bare self-promotional minimum on his account, since, even when you’re Ed Sheeran, “one comment [can ruin] your day.” Shortly afterwards, he reactivated his account, initially with all of his tweets after mid-2015 expunged, and now in full, with a disclaimer: “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me [email protected] instagram, lots of love x.”

Headlines widely interpreted the temporary deletion as a reaction to perceived Game of Thrones backlash, despite the fact that Sheeran had issued no statement suggesting this. Today, the great man himself logged into the social media platform he still happily endorses to assure detractors that Game of Thrones had nothing to do with him leaving Twitter. There seems to be no question in the “Shape of You” singer’s mind that his turn as a rabbit-eating, troubadour soldier from King’s Landing was anything less than “fuckin’ awesome.”

Sheeran also raised the very good point that “…I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that.” In the IG image, Sheeran and his manager are grinning all the way to the bank, or at least all the way off the runway where their private jet has probably just landed.

So yes, that’s the news about Ed Sheeran’s Twitter account. Read Sheeran’s full message below. Valar morghulis.