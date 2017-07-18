Congrats To Drake on This Degrassi Royalty Check For $8.25

Drake spent the beginning of the week posing in a kitchen, sensually sipping on Starbucks, and attending a dance rehearsal, according to his Instagram. Early this morning, though, he posted something slightly less glamorous: A royalty check from Degrassi worth $8.25.

Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…💰💸💵💴💴💶💷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:41am PDT

If you’re feeling bad for Drake over the fact that this royalty check would not even cover a burger from Shake Shack, please rest easy: According to Billboard, Drake was the fourth highest-paid musician in 2016, raking in $18.1 million from streaming, $5.2 million from sales, and $13.6 million from touring.

Still, Drake, don’t spend this check all in one place.