Dr. Luke Demands Lady Gaga Give In-Person Deposition in Kesha Defamation Lawsuit

The lawyers for producer Dr. Luke filed court papers Friday night (July 28) demanding Lady Gaga to set a deposition date for his defamation case about singer Kesha.

Gaga, who has been subpoenaed in the case, has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha during Kesha’s legal battle against Luke over claims he drugged, raped, and emotionally abused her.

Luke’s lawyers claim Gaga joined Kesha’s “smear campaign” against the producer and “spread negative messages,” including a statement urging Sony Music to cut ties with Luke, according to court docs.

“Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” Luke’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga.”

Billboard reached out to representatives for Lady Gaga and Kesha for comment.

A representative for Lady Gaga released the following statement: “As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.